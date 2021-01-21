ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Art exhibitions joined by film festival and poetry panel

“Heavy Tangle,” a screen print (left) by Heather Huston, and “Becoming,” a color archival inkjet print by Jacinta Giles, are part of the 25th annual Delta National Small Prints Exhibition, opening today at Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum in Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

‘Small Prints’

The 25th annual Delta National Small Prints Exhibition opens with a 5-6:30 p.m. reception today at the Bradbury Art Museum, Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.

Juror Charlotte Dutoit of Justkids says she focused on works that spoke to gender bias or diverse representation of women in print in choosing the works in the exhibition from hundreds of entries by artists from around the world. She also determined purchase prizes for works that will become part of the university’s permanent collection.

A full-color catalog will be available at the opening reception. The exhibition will remain up through Feb. 17. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-2567 or visit BradburyArtMuseum.org.

Art at UALR

“Screaming Skull” by Jeremy Couch is part of the “Faculty Biennial Exhibition,” opening Sunday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Windgate Center for Art & Design. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Going on display this month at the Windgate Center for Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock:

◼️ Jan. 24-March 6: “Faculty Biennial Exhibition” in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery, featuring drawing and mixed media, printmaking, photography, painting, ceramics, graphic design, sculpture, metal work and furniture design by UALR faculty and staff members Robert Bean, Win Bruhl, Kevin Cates, Thomas Clifton, Jeremy Couch, Brad Cushman, Ben Dory, Dusty Higgins, Joli Livaudais, Sasha Mirzoyan, Peter Scheidt, Ricky Sikes, Chassidy Siratt, Rachel Spencer, Michael Warrick and Kensuke Yamada.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Call (501) 916-3182, email becushman@ualr.edu or visit ualr.edu/art/galleries.

Racial healing

The Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement will screen two documentary films to wrap up the virtual National Day of Racial Healing Mini Film Festival:

◼️ Today: “Divided We Fall: Unity Without Tragedy,” in which participants who in equal numbers strongly approve and disapprove of former President Donald Trump, listen to one another while exploring what it means to be an American, what constitutes a “more perfect union” and what can be done to bridge the gaps between them. Register at tinyurl.com/y27cd3he.

in which participants who in equal numbers strongly approve and disapprove of former President Donald Trump, listen to one another while exploring what it means to be an American, what constitutes a “more perfect union” and what can be done to bridge the gaps between them. Register at tinyurl.com/y27cd3he. ◼️ Friday: “How to Love Your Enemy: A Restorative Justice Story,” focusing on a Colorado city that has tried a different kind of justice system that instead of locking up nonviolent offenders, centers instead on individual responsibility, forgiveness and redemption. Register at tinyurl.com/y27qd5kr.

The film festival is part of the weeklong National Day of Racial Healing virtual observance, through Friday, that the group is hosting with Just Communities of Arkansas, the Arkansas Municipal League, the University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development, and the University of Arkansas-Clinton School of Public Service. Visit APJMM.org.

‘School of Rock’

Jonesboro’s Foundation of Arts stages “School House Rock Live! Jr.” (music and lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens and Tom Yohe; book by George Keating, Kyle Hall and Scott Ferguson, based on an idea by David McCall and a television series created by Newall and Yohe), 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p m. Saturday-Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18 and $16, $15 and $13 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students. Saturday’s performance will be “pay what you can.” Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org. The show will be available for virtual viewing — $45 per household viewing code — via tinyurl.com/y62s3vn7.

Poetry program

The Arkansas Center for the Book will offer a virtual poetry program Feb. 4 with Jericho Brown, focusing on Brown’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of poetry, “The Tradition.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Arkansas Center for the Book will offer a virtual poetry program with Jericho Brown, focusing on Brown’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of poetry, “The Tradition,” 7 p.m. Feb. 4. The hour-long program, which will also include Arkansas Poet Laureate Jo McDougall, will be via Zoom and also livestreamed over YouTube. Participants must register online via tinyurl.com/y2emyevg; they’ll receive a Zoom link the day before. Visit tinyurl.com/y6ckg4wa.

‘Women in Motion’

Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek,” is the focus of the documentary “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA,” screening Feb. 2 at several Arkansas movie theaters. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA,” a documentary covering the 1977 challenge from actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek’s” Lt. Uhura) to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to diversify the Space Shuttle program, will screen at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, the Cinemark Town Centre in Conway, the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith.

The film also features actors, activists, astronauts and scientists, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A. Fox, Walter Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Guy Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory and Benjamin Crump. Also part of the package: a behind-the scenes-documentary about the making of the film that includes additional interviews with Nichols and other guests from the documentary, deleted scenes and additional footage from the making of the film.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.