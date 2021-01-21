From Fort Smith to Pine Bluff, explore mural tours in 5 Arkansas cities

Arkansas Democrat Gazette/DAVE HUGHES British street artist DFace, also known as Dean Stockton, painted this mural called “Badlands” on the side of a building in downtown Fort Smith last year as part of a street art festival to promote public art. Fort Smith turns 200 this year. The city got its beginnings as a western frontier military post in 1817 and would later become well known for its role in the settling of the “Wild West” and its law enforcement heritage.

A visit to any number of Arkansas cities offers the opportunity to take in public art, and as the need for social distancing continues, a walking tour of murals is among the safest options for travelers or locals looking for something to do.

Little Rock

From downtown to SoMa, murals are all over the capital city.

For more information, the city offers on its website a map of the most prominent pieces, as well as information about when and by whom they were created.

Fort Smith

Fort Smith’s murals have drawn national attention. More than 30 are scattered around the city, and new pieces are added through The Unexpected, an annual art festival.

Visitors can download an app for Apple or Android devices that offers a mobile-friendly map, as well as more information on The Unexpected.

Fayetteville

Fayetteville has a sizable public art scene of more than 60 murals.

A website, fayettevillestreetart.com, allows users two options: a virtual tour or the ability to make an itinerary for an in-person tour using an online map.

The latter option even allows users to go “spoiler free” and avoid any photos of murals, if they’d rather save the viewing experience for real life.

Pine Bluff

Murals are scattered around downtown Pine Bluff.

The art pieces depict parts of the area’s history, from the Quapaw who originally inhabited the land to the creation of the state flag to the importance of the timber industry. Use the map below to chart a tour and read more about the pieces here.

Searcy

Described as a “a living canvas” on its website, Searcy, too, has its share of murals. They are centered around the downtown area.

The city’s website has a map to help visitors find them.