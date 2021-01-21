Get to know 5-star signee Jersey Wolfenbarger

ESPN 5-star guard Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside signed with Arkansas during the early signing period in November.

Wolfenbarger chose the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from programs such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and others.

ESPN also rates her the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Nickname: Jerz

School/city: Northside, Fort Smith, Ark.

Height: 6-6

Position: Guard

Vertical: I’ve never measured my vertical.

I signed with Arkansas because: I wanted to be a part of a program on the rise, and I feel like Coach Neighbors’ style of play is positionless; even though I call myself a guard, I pride myself on versatility and the ability to produce at any level of the game.

I plan to major in: Psychology.

I’m the player I am because: I’ve been taught to emphasize hard work and value the process rather than the results. I’ve learned to be in the moment while still having a longer vision.

My favorite basketball moment: Winning state my sophomore year, especially taking into consideration the constrictions of covid now. It will be a while before I’ll get to experience an atmosphere like that and the excitement of both my team and the crowd.

Favorite video game: I don’t play video games. I’m rather a pretty boring person.

My favorite WNBA player: Kelsey Plum because she brings so much excitement and flair to the game. She’s just really fun to watch and I can’t wait to be able to learn from her firsthand at Arkansas.

My favorite WNBA team: Seattle Storm because the way they play is very cerebral and pretty. I also feel like the way I play mimics that of Breanna Stewart with the exception of my game being more of a face-up (player) and attack off the dribble. But she definitely influences my off-the-ball reads.

My workout music: Consists of the most random music that I feel either matches my mood or music that I’m listening to kind of initiates a mood. I also literally listen to all kinds of music. Country is my least favorite, but we’re working on that.

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans

Must-watch TV show: I feel like my taste in TV shows is very unique, but I’m currently watching Game Of Thrones and I’d definitely recommend watching it when you get a chance. It’s the type of series that once you start, you have to finish it. It’s very easy for you to get hooked on it.

My mom is always on me to do: What is right and stand by my conviction. She teaches me to lead with compassion, and that it’s OK to not understand everybody but try to be understanding of everybody.

My two pet peeves: When my mom decides to mess with my eyebrows mid-conversation or in public (even though she means well) and when someone leaves the water on and isn’t using it.

My favorite food: I genuinely like any and most foods, but my favorite would have to be sushi or some type of pasta.

I will never eat: I wouldn’t ever “not try or eat" a food, but I don’t like extremely spicy foods. I’m kind of a wimp.

The strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: This dish that was the equivalent to a Shepherd's pie I ordered at a German restaurant while at a basketball tournament with my parents. The taste was indescribable and very unique. I probably wouldn’t order it again.

My favorite fast food restaurant: A tie between Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Chick-fil-A. Both fill you up without sitting really heavy on your stomach. Plus, their lines are always long, so to me that’s an indicator to their popularity.

My favorite junk food: Gummies, but those are now like a luxury to me rather than an every-day snack.

If I were to be stranded on an island with anyone: I’d probably have to choose my mom solely because I feel like she has pretty decent survival skills and I can run faster than her if it comes to that.

My hobbies: Are pretty generic. I love nature and love the outdoors. I love the peace that sitting in a hammock and reading brings to me.

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: I’d want the ability to shape shift and mind read.

My role models: In life would be my moms, they never ask of me to do something that they wouldn’t do, and the amount of time, energy, and money they have spent on investing in my passion for basketball makes me forever grateful and drives my work ethic to try and be better every day.

Three words that describe me: Unique, compassionate, hardworking.

People would be surprised that I: Used to dance before I played basketball. I was quite the ballerina in my prime years of 4-5. And yes, I was the tallest one there.