High school basketball schedule

Today's games

5A-West

Greenbrier at Russellville

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Trumann#

Highland at Blytheville#

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas#

Valley View at Brookland#

4A-4

Clarksville at Dardanelle

Subiaco Academy at Ozark

4A-5

eStem at Lonoke#

4A-7

Bauxite at Hope

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Hamburg

3A-2

Cave City at Bald Knob

Rose Bud at Newport#

3A-3

Gosnell at Walnut Ridge#

Hoxie at Manila#

Osceola at Rivercrest#

Piggott at Harrisburg#

3A-4

Cedarville at Booneville

Charleston at Cossatot River

3A-5

Atkins at Lamar

Mayflower at Baptist Prep

Two Rivers at Jessieville

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint

Bismarck at Fouke#

Prescott at Glen Rose

2A-1

Eureka Springs at Ark. Arts Academy

2A-3

Earle at Rector

Marmaduke at Buffalo Island Central#

Riverside at Bay#

Riverside at East Poinsett County

2A-4

Magazine at Lavaca

2A-5

Conway Christian at Marshall

LISA Academy North at Bigelow

2A-6

England at Marianna

2A-8

Junction City at Fordyce

Woodlawn at Lafayette County

1A-1E

Kingston at Deer

Lead Hill at Ozark Mountain^

1A-1W

County Line at St. Paul

1A-3

Maynard at Armorel

1A-4

Mount Vernon-Enola at Guy-Perkins

Nemo Vista at Western Yell County

1A-5

Ark. School for the Deaf at Marvell

Augusta at Abundant Life

1A-7

Umpire at Kirby

Nonconference

Bay at Marked Tree

Friendship Aspire Christian at Saline County Christian Home School

Izard County at Morrilton

Omaha at Thaden#

Parkers Chapel at Foreman^

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only

#Girls only

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Contact us

You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@adgnewsroom.com or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps.

Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.