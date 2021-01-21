• Doug Jones, the former Democratic U.S. senator from Alabama, has been named as one of six fellows who will conduct virtual discussions on justice and racial divides for Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

• Del Kimball, 53, co-owner of a one-time Kansas City, Mo., payday lending company, has pleaded guilty to fraud related to his 2015 personal bankruptcy in which prosecutors said he hid more than $1 million in assets.

• Robert Waldner, 17, who became lost when he got separated from his father and brother while snowmobiling in central British Columbia, was rescued just as he prepared to spend the night in sub-zero temperatures in a 7-foot deep snow cave he dug next to a meadow.

• Wesley Bishop, an attorney and former Louisiana state senator who was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to falsely claiming he had tenants at a rental property that was renovated with federal dollars, was disbarred by the state Supreme Court.

• Lester Miller, the mayor of Macon-Bibb County, Ga., won his push to ban new pawn shops in the county for six months and hopes to enact an indefinite moratorium on new liquor stores in what he described as a bid to help areas stricken by poverty, crime and declining property values.

• Alfredo Fabbrocini, police chief of Naples, Italy, said a man was arrested after he offered a "less than credible explanation" on how he came to possess a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 16th century "Salvator Mundi" painting of Jesus Christ that had been stolen from a church that had been closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Deborah Samulski, 61, of Jeannette, Pa., whose water was shut off when she didn't pay her bill, was charged with several felonies after she was accused of blocking a shutoff valve with acidic drain cleaner and debris that injured three municipal workers when they tried to restore her service.

• Andrew Buckingham, 31, accused in the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found inside a car along with her unharmed baby near Spanish Lake, Mo., faces murder and other counts, St. Louis County police said.

• Jimmy Hammonds, 57, of Parrish, Fla., who goes by the nickname "the Monkey Whisperer," has been charged with illegally transporting and selling primates, including an endangered capuchin monkey, to a buyer in California, federal prosecutors said.