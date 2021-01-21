Little Rock police look for suspect, 24, in fatal stabbing

Shamar Rumph ( Little Rock Police Department )
Police are looking for a 24-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing in Little Rock, authorities said Thursday.
Shamar Rumph is wanted in connection with the stabbing, which happened in the 13000 block of West Markham Street, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police.
The post doesn’t indicate when the killing happened, but authorities responded at about 11:44 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a cutting that had just occurred at 13111 Markham Street, a police dispatch log shows.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police described Rumph as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 197 pounds and driving a gray Cadillac DTS.
