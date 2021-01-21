Train hits, kills man in Russell

A man was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Union Pacific train in Russell, the company said Thursday.

The train hit the man around 11 a.m. near Main and Southeast 1st streets, said Tim McMahan, Union Pacific spokesman.

Medics responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died, White County Coroner David Powell Jr. said. The coroner said he wasn’t immediately able to confirm the victim’s name.

The train crew was uninjured, according to McMahan.