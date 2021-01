NASCAR Cup Series

Schedule

Feb. 9 Clash at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 11 x-Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 11 x-Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 14 DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 21 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 28 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 7 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas

March 14 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 28 Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va.

April 18 Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 25 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 9 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 16 Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

May 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas

May 30 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 6 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 13 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth

June 20 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

June 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 4 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 11 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 8 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Indianapolis, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

x-non-points race