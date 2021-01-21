Nation watches Biden inauguration

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are seen on a television screen as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as barber Mark Mackrell gives a haircut to a regular at Mackell's Barber Shop, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in downtown Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The nation watches the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.



Manuel's Tavern employee Dave Baldwin, wearing a protective face emblazoned with the word "FINALLY," watches the 59th U.S. Presidential Inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Atlanta. Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Vanessa Tamariz, left, takes a selfie as she watches the inauguration of President Joe Biden on a mobile screen, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, outside the famed Freedom Tower in downtown Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lone Trump supporter Mark Leggiero, of Florida, N.Y., stands outside the New York state Capitol objecting the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

A Hispanic man checks on his laundry as a live broadcast of President Joe Biden's speech is shown on a TV Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Bicyclists stand in an alley to watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden on a large video screen before a "Peace Peloton" bicycle ride Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Norma Luna, a school teacher from Killeen, Texas, wipes away tears as she watches the 59th U.S. Presidential Inauguration ceremony on her cell phone, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Event organizer Chris Wills, left, gives out Biden buttons to Dania Cruz, right, and her mother Cruz Cruz, center, before watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden on a mobile screen, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, outside the famed Freedom Tower in downtown Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Donna McRae shows of her shirt that phonetically spells Kamala Harris during a private inauguration watch party at the Dr. Carter G Woodson African American Museum Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Boyzell Hosey/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Kimberly Craig, owner and operator of Kim's Natural Hair Studio watches as Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn into office while doing her client Jonathan Newsome's hair at her Salon on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Mississippi House of Representatives staff watch inaugural poet Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, outside the chambers at the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Veteran Mississippi State Sen. Hillman Frazier, D-Jackson, sits in his office at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., and watches as President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)