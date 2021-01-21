Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Oxlaj-Gomez, 20, of 675 Buckner Ave. in Decatur was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic battering. Oxlaj-Gomez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Rachel Stewart, 27, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Brent Fry, 30, of Centerton was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fry was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Martin Garcia-Ochoa, 24, of 2037 Dogwood Place in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Garcia-Ochoa was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Loghann Winship, 23, of 2857 S.E. 66th Place in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Winship was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Tyler Hassell, 29, of 21701 U.S. 71 South was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Hassell was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.