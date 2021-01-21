FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros' Michael Brantley gestures while rounding the bases on his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles. Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 20, because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FOOTBALL

Mahomes back at practice

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, but practiced in a limited capacity, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through their midweek practice with little contact before ramping things up with their longest workout Thursday, and Coach Andy Reid said afterward that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns when he was tackled around the neck while keeping the ball on a quarterback option. His head did not appear to strike the ground hard -- if at all -- and that led to reports that he had tweaked a nerve that runs up the neck. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills.

Lions hire Campbell

The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract. The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Campbell was a standout tight end at Texas A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans.

BASEBALL

Reliever returns to Royals

Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title. Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor-league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major-league roster. Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16. Davis has 139 saves in 12 major-league seasons, going 63-52 with a 3.81 ERA. He is 4-0 with 8 saves over 30 games in postseason play.

Twins add Happ for $8M

The Minnesota Twins and veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ agreed Wednesday to an $8 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.

Brantley, Astros reach deal

Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with 5 home runs and 22 RBI in 46 games in last year's pandemic-shortened season. He had 3 home runs and 11 RBI in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second consecutive season. Brantley is a four-time All-Star and a 2014 Silver Slugger award winner. He has a .297 average with 114 home runs and 640 RBI in his career.

GOLF

Thomas embarrassed by slur

Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to "become a better person" after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month. Clothing brand Ralph Lauren ended its sponsorship with Thomas after the incident two weeks ago, which the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as "humiliating and embarrassing and it's not me." Speaking from the Abu Dhabi Championship, where he will be playing this week in a rare appearance on the European Tour, Thomas said he was upset but respected Ralph Lauren's decision. The Abu Dhabi Championship starts today and is Thomas' first event since the incident in Kapalua.

ATHLETICS

Pac-12 head stepping down

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion-dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power 5 peers when it came to revenue and exposure. Sports Business Journal first reported the news Wednesday night and a person with knowledge of what was being called a mutual decision between the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents confirmed it to AP. Scott's current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will not seek a new deal and instead finish out this academic to assist with the transition to his successor.

TENNIS

Houston event canceled

The U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston was canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11. It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months. Until then, the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.