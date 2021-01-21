100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Assurance that the Cotton Belt railroad will put on a train from Pine Bluff to El Dorado, giving three-hour service each way, provided permission of the Rock Island can be secured to use its lines from Fordyce to El Dorado, was given here today to a committee of local business men by President J. M. Herbert of the Cotton Belt, who stopped here, on route to St. Louis. The Cotton Belt president was accompanied by officials and statisticians of the road who recently visited El Dorado for the Cotton Belt.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1971

• The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission agreed Wednesday to pay architects to begin work on final plans for renovations of the Auditorium. The money, which could amount to $83,000 for bringing the plans to 50 per cent completion, will be refunded to the Commission if federal grants to pay for 80 per cent of renovating the building are approved. Renovation is expected to cost about $2 million. If the grants aren't approved, the architects' work could be stopped and no money would be paid for work that hadn't been done.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1996

• When Little Rock promised more cops, they were hired. The city promised more and better streetlights. They're being installed. Other promises also were kept: a race relations commission; drug prevention, intervention and treatment; a new history museum; more bus service; rental inspections. Overall, the city stayed close to schedule in implementing programs and services promised residents when they approved a half-cent sales tax in December 1993. The projects grew out of a community self-study called Future-Little Rock. The city appropriated $13.8 million in half-cent sales tax money for the Future-Little Rock projects in 1995, the second year of activity.

10 years ago

Jan. 21, 2011

• Snow blanketed parts of the state Thursday, closing schools and making driving hazardous. Some wet roads were expected to freeze into icy stretches overnight. The northern tier of the state saw the most snowfall, with Northwest Arkansas particularly hard-hit, receiving 3-5 inches. Central Arkansas received about an inch by Thursday afternoon, though much of it had melted by evening. The same rapidly moving storm system wreaked havoc in neighboring states. The Associated Press reported fatal accidents in Oklahoma and more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri.