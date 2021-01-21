Pea Ridge trash pickup costs won't increase

PEA RIDGE -- All residents in the city will be required to contract with Republic Services for solid waste pickup once city officials have finalized the contract.

The City Council approved the bid to advertise for one provider and then approved the solitary bid presented to the city. Since that bid approval, the city attorney, Shane Perry, and Republic officials have been reviewing and fine tuning the contract with Republic Services, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

The trash pick up service will be billed on the water bills and will be required for every residence in town. There are options for low-volume customers (usually senior citizens living alone) and for handicapped individuals who have no means of getting their trash can to the curb.

There will be a recycle option at no additional cost to all customers.

Jennifer Fagan, municipal manager for Republic, said there's a reduced price for low-volume customers and there is a valet service for people who can't get their trash to the curb. Customers will be responsible to contacting Republic to set up arrangements for those services, Fagan said. Recycling is offered and involves a separate dumpsters.

The three trash services currently operating in town are authorized to do so through a franchise agreement. As soon as the contract is approved, two of those companies will be notified they will no longer be permitted to operate in the city limits.

At this time, according to city officials, there are 2,284 residential water meters in town. There are 1,495 residents who contract with a trash service. Cards has 512 customers, Waste Management has 223 customers and Republic has 760 customers. All three companies are limited in the maximum price they can charge -- $14.50 per month.

City officials worked with Republic officials to keep the rate comparable to the current rate. The cost will be $14.69 per month which includes tax. Low volume customers will be charged $11.22 per month, according to the bid presented.

The solid waste companies charge quarterly and officials are working to make the new program begin April 1, the beginning of a new quarter, according to the mayor.