Rivers retires after 17 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Philip Rivers first started tossing footballs as a high-school ball boy, he heaved them any way he could. The throwing motion stuck -- and success soon followed.

Rivers used that strange, shot put-like style to land a college scholarship, become a first-round draft pick and eventually string together one of the greatest 17-year careers in NFL history. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his retirement.

"Every year, Jan. 20 is a special and emotional day," Rivers said in a statement posted on the team's website. "It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC Championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL. I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season."

Between his trademark throwing style and his penchant for trash-talking without cussing, Rivers carved out his own niche in the NFL.

His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre (297), and it was one of the few stats Rivers cherished.

Rivers won 134 career games -- No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring -- and was eighth all-time. Only Tom Brady (230), Peyton Manning (186), Favre (186), Drew Brees (172), Ben Roethlisberger (156), John Elway (148) and Dan Marino (147) won more regular-season games than Rivers.

He also finished ranked fifth in career completions (5,277), yards passing (63,440) and touchdown passes (421), and as the Chargers' franchise record-holder in every major passing category.

