Rutledge defends Medicaid work rules

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge explained in a brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday why justices should reverse a lower court's ruling that the state's program placing work requirements on expanded Medicaid recipients was improperly approved by the Trump administration, arguing that the requirements serve Medicaid's aims.

In the brief, Rutledge argued that improving recipients' health and wellness is the core objective -- or at least a core objective -- of Medicaid, and that those goals are served by the work requirements contained in the state's Medicaid expansion program, known as Arkansas Works.

For the purposes of the Supreme Court's review, the Arkansas case has been consolidated with another case involving a similar waiver former President Donald Trump's administration granted for work requirements in New Hampshire's Medicaid program.

At issue in the case is whether a waiver granted by the Trump administration's secretary of health and human services green-lighting Arkansas' Medicaid project was lawful and, as a corollary, whether the work requirements Arkansas implemented support the objectives of Medicaid.

Under the Social Security Act, states can receive waivers to experiment with public-assistance programs such as Medicaid.

After Congress passed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010, Arkansas expanded its Medicaid program to include individuals earning up to 138% of the poverty level, pursuant to the federal law, with the state-run program subsidizing the cost of private insurance for the individuals included in the Medicaid expansion.

Later, under Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Republican-controlled Arkansas Legislature in 2017 approved the work requirements for lower-income individuals participating in the expanded Medicaid program.

The rules said Medicaid recipients must report 80 hours of work, work-related activities, education or volunteer efforts per month, with some exceptions.

In 2018, the Trump administration's secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, granted a waiver for Arkansas' requirements in the Medicaid program, after the Obama administration had denied such a waiver.

Medicaid recipients in the state sued, and in 2019 a federal judge struck down the requirement, finding Azar's approval had been "arbitrary and capricious."

A little less than a year later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the ruling, arguing that the primary purpose of Medicaid was health-care coverage.

Rutledge last summer asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, and in December the court granted the petition. Oral arguments are expected later this year.

"I look forward to the U.S. Supreme Court hearing our case on why Arkansas's community-engagement requirements will help build a better future for Arkansans," Rutledge said in a statement released Wednesday. "Arkansas Works reaffirms Arkansas's commitment to improving the health of Arkansans and ensuring the Medicaid program is sustainable."

On the same day that Rutledge issued the statement, President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president, succeeding Trump. The transition casts uncertainty over the future of the waiver received for Arkansas' work requirements.

At the same time, the Arkansas Works program must gain the approval of reluctant state lawmakers during this year's legislative session when the program comes up for renewal.

In the brief, Rutledge and three other attorneys for the state wrote that in order to decide the case, the Supreme Court "need only affirm that health is at least an objective of Medicaid."

"The Secretary [of Health and Human Services] found that community engagement improves health, that Arkansas's demonstration project would likely incentivize that engagement, that engagement's health benefits would outweigh the risks of coverage loss, and that, as a result, Arkansas's demonstration project would likely promote Medicaid's objectives," they added.

Adopting the appellate court's approach could call into question numerous existing waivers and curb the secretary's ability to approve waivers not designed to maximize enrollment, the attorneys wrote.

The attorneys suggested that the appellate court's reliance on the 56-year-old preamble to Medicaid's appropriations section as the basis for the program's purposes was incorrect, arguing that the expansion of Medicaid was at issue.

Additionally, they argued that improving Medicaid recipients' health and helping them transition out of the program served the goal of coverage, even if coverage was viewed as the program's only objective.

"For the healthier beneficiaries are, and the more beneficiaries that transition to other coverage, the better Medicaid's chances of effectively and consistently covering the neediest populations," the brief states.