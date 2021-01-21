BASKETBALL

OBU women pause activities

Due to a combination of positive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantines, the Ouachita Baptist University women's team announced Wednesday it would pause activities for two weeks.

As a result, the Lady Tigers' next four games -- home games against Southern Arkansas University today, Harding University on Saturday and the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Jan. 30, as well as a game at Arkansas Tech University on Jan. 27 -- have been postponed. Monday's game at Henderson State University previously had been postponed because of covid-19 protocols within the Henderson State program.

BASEBALL

Lyon College earns preseason ranking

Lyon College earned its third preseason ranking Wednesday as it was ranked No. 14 in Collegiate Baseball's poll.

The Scots are also ranked No. 14 in the NAIA preseason coaches' poll and No. 25 in Perfect Game's preseason NAIA poll.

Lyon returns eight starting position players and three starting pitchers from a team that finished 20-6 last season before being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The Scots open the season Feb. 5-6 with a three-game series against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services