Two accidents kill pedestrian, driver

A Shirley man died Monday when he was struck by a car in Van Buren County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Bobby D. Weaver, 64, was crossing The New Road at Banner Loop Road at 5:12 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Saturn that was cresting a hill, the report said. Weaver was transported by air ambulance to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

A 58-year-old Jonesboro man was killed in a one-car crash early Wednesday in Jonesboro, according to a state police report.

James Essary was traveling south on Harrisburg Road in a 2020 Audi at 12:55 a.m. when the car ran off the road, crashed through a wood-and-brick fence, hit a dirt ramp and went airborne, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of crash.