UA agriculture storage building burned

A fire at a University of Arkansas agicultural center caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage, destroying a storage facility and equipment, according to a news release. (Courtesy photo/University of Arkansas)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A storage building fire late Tuesday caused more than $1 million in damage to University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture property, according to the university.

"In our initial survey this morning, it appears we not only lost the shed, but also two plot combines, one full-sized combine and two planters," said Mark Cochran, vice president for agriculture for the University of Arkansas System. "We also lost some smaller, more specialized research equipment and supplies."

Scorched earth, a partially blackened trailer and what appeared to be pieces of the almost completely flattened storage shed could be seen Wednesday morning at a site near Cassatt Street, some 350 yards to the east of Arkansas 112.

Jeremy Ashley, fire marshal with the Fayetteville Fire Department, said city firefighters were called at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find a metal storage building on fire. Farmington and Prairie Grove fire departments helped to extinguish the blaze, Ashley said. No one was injured.

Ashley said the University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating the fire because it is on university property. Police spokesman Capt. Gary Crain said Wednesday the cause of the fire remained unclear.