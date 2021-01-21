Wednesday's high school basketball roundups

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 82, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 49 Corey Camper scored 21 points as Central (13-3, 5-0 6A-Central) pushed its winning streak to eight games. Bryson Warren had 16 points, 7 steals and 6 assists while Hudson Likens finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Tigers.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 73, GENTRY 38 Eli Wisdom and Jeremiah Washington each had 16 points for Shiloh Christian (7-8, 2-3 4A-1) in its huge victory. Kahlil Mobley ended with eight points and eight rebounds for the Saints.

VAN BUREN 56, ALMA 41 Jose Estrada scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half for Van Buren (8-3, 2-1 5A-West), which led 27-18 at the break and 37-31 after three quarters before sprinting away. Drew Battles finished with 12 points for Alma (8-5, 2-3).

GIRLS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 54, GENTRY 33 Ryli Russ hit 6 three-pointers and finished with 18 points for Shiloh Christian (13-3, 3-1 4A-1), which bounced back from Tuesday's one-point loss to Harrison. Hailey Tunnell scored 16 points and Delaney Roller had 13 points for the Lady Saints.

VAN BUREN 41, ALMA 32 Avery Shelly had 17 points as Van Buren (7-7, 1-2 5A-West) maintained its lead throughout the second half. Elizabeth Rainwater added 12 for the Lady Pointers. Loryn Kelley, Chloe Trusty and Presli Taylor all had six points for Alma (6-7, 0-3).