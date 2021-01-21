Wednesday's high school basketball scores

Wednesday's games
Boys
6A-Central
Little Rock Central 82, Little Rock Southwest 49
5A-West
Van Buren 56, Alma 41
4A-1
Shiloh Christian 73, Gentry 38
3A-1
Bergman 83, Lincoln 63
Green Forest 52, West Fork 43
1A-1W
County Line 55, Thaden 24
Nonconference
Greenwood, Mo. 55, Viola 53
Girls
5A-West
Van Buren 41, Alma 32
4A-1
Shiloh Christian 54, Gentry 33
3A-1
West Fork 50, Green Forest 41
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.