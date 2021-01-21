Sections
Wednesday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Wednesday's games

Boys

6A-Central

Little Rock Central 82, Little Rock Southwest 49

5A-West

Van Buren 56, Alma 41

4A-1

Shiloh Christian 73, Gentry 38

3A-1

Bergman 83, Lincoln 63

Green Forest 52, West Fork 43

1A-1W

County Line 55, Thaden 24

Nonconference

Greenwood, Mo. 55, Viola 53

Girls

5A-West

Van Buren 41, Alma 32

4A-1

Shiloh Christian 54, Gentry 33

3A-1

West Fork 50, Green Forest 41

