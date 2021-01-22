Arkansas-Vanderbilt game to be played as scheduled

FAYETTEVILLE — Vanderbilt’s basketball game against the University of Arkansas is still on to be played as scheduled on Saturday, a Vanderbilt spokesman said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The game is set to start at noon at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., and be televised by the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4 SEC) had to postpone its game against Texas A&M scheduled for Wednesday night because of a combination of positive tests for covid-19, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the basketball program.

That postponement raised questions about whether the Commodores would have enough players available to face the Razorbacks (11-4, 3-4), but after undergoing covid-19 tests on Thursday, Vanderbilt had enough players test negative to meet SEC guidelines to play.