Arkansas-Vanderbilt game to be played as scheduled

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:06 p.m.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse (left) and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speak prior to a game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — Vanderbilt’s basketball game against the University of Arkansas is still on to be played as scheduled on Saturday, a Vanderbilt spokesman said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The game is set to start at noon at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., and be televised by the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4 SEC) had to postpone its game against Texas A&M scheduled for Wednesday night because of a combination of positive tests for covid-19, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the basketball program.

That postponement raised questions about whether the Commodores would have enough players available to face the Razorbacks (11-4, 3-4), but after undergoing covid-19 tests on Thursday, Vanderbilt had enough players test negative to meet SEC guidelines to play.

