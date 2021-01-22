ASU women vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-1, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 2-5, 1-1

SERIES ASU leads 24-10

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3; KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr12.44.5

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr9.15.3

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.4.43.2

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr11.93.7

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr7.85.4

COACH Matt Daniel (20-20 in two seasons at ASU)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Brandi Williams, 5-6, Jr14.02.9

G Jomrya Mathis, 5-8. Sr7.44.6

G Skyler Goodwin, 5-8, Sr9.75.3

F Kimberly Burton, 5-11, Sr6.73.4

F Ty'Reona Doucet, 6-1, Sr10.66.6

COACH Garry Brodhead (137-125 in nine seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULL

75.7Points for65.3

53.1Points against65.1

+9.6Rebound margin-3.7

+4.5Turnover margin+1.7

43.7FG pct.40.3

29.83-pt pct.31.8

65.7FT pct.72.6

CHALK TALK ASU's 9-1 start is the program's best since the 1999-2000 season, when the Red Wolves made one of their 11 WNIT appearances. ... Louisiana-Lafayette has not played since Jan. 2 due to covid-19 postponement by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Texas-Arlington. ... Allowing 53.1 points per game, ASU stands as the top defense in the Sun Belt and also leads the conference with a scoring margin of plus-22.6.

-- Eli Lederman