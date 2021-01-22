ASU women vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 9-1, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 2-5, 1-1
SERIES ASU leads 24-10
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3; KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr12.44.5
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr9.15.3
G Mya Love, 5-8, So.4.43.2
G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr11.93.7
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr7.85.4
COACH Matt Daniel (20-20 in two seasons at ASU)
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Brandi Williams, 5-6, Jr14.02.9
G Jomrya Mathis, 5-8. Sr7.44.6
G Skyler Goodwin, 5-8, Sr9.75.3
F Kimberly Burton, 5-11, Sr6.73.4
F Ty'Reona Doucet, 6-1, Sr10.66.6
COACH Garry Brodhead (137-125 in nine seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUULL
75.7Points for65.3
53.1Points against65.1
+9.6Rebound margin-3.7
+4.5Turnover margin+1.7
43.7FG pct.40.3
29.83-pt pct.31.8
65.7FT pct.72.6
CHALK TALK ASU's 9-1 start is the program's best since the 1999-2000 season, when the Red Wolves made one of their 11 WNIT appearances. ... Louisiana-Lafayette has not played since Jan. 2 due to covid-19 postponement by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Texas-Arlington. ... Allowing 53.1 points per game, ASU stands as the top defense in the Sun Belt and also leads the conference with a scoring margin of plus-22.6.
-- Eli Lederman