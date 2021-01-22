Bono couple claims $1 million lottery prize

Misunderstandings paid off big for one Bono couple, as they claimed a $1 million prize on Friday from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in Little Rock Friday, lottery officials said.

On Tuesday evening, Carrie Middlebrook stopped at the Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 221 Co-op Drive in Bono, to pick up an item she had asked her husband Michael to bring home. He had forgotten it, according to a news release from lottery officials.

Carrie Middlebrook said she asked the cashier for a $2 scratch-off ticket, two $10 tickets and a 5-Buck Bundle ticket. However, the employee misunderstood and pulled a $20 scratch-off ticket, a $1 Million Spectacular, the release stated.

Middlebrook scratched the ticket in her car and started to cry as she saw the winning prize, according to the release.

The shop that sold the ticket will receive $10,000 as commision, lottery officials said.

