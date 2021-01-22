Competition ramps up for UA's track teams

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams will get their first look at SEC competition as well as some national powers when the UA hosts the Wooo Pig Classic today at the Randal Tyson Center.

SEC teams competing along with Arkansas are LSU and Kentucky. The field also includes Texas, Southern California and Oklahoma State.

Both UA teams opened the season last week by winning the Arkansas Invitational over Oklahoma and several in-state schools.

"The meet this weekend ramps up quite a bit in terms of competition," said Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam. "Having that first meet out of the way, now we take another step forward, hopefully, and get a little better."

Jonathan Baker earned SEC freshman of the week honors for the Razorbacks when he won the long jump with a leap of 25 feet and 3/4 inches. He'll be long jumping again today and later in the season will add triple jumping.

"Jonathan's a great talent, and we were very pleased with his opening mark," Bucknam said. "It was the first time he's ever done anything indoors. He'd never competed on an elevated runway like we have, and he jumped really well. So a lot of positives for Jonathan."

Jayla Hollis also was named SEC freshman of the week for Arkansas after she won the 200 meters (23.31 seconds) and the 60-meter hurdles (8.4).

"Jayla's mature beyond her years as a competitor," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "She fears no one.

"The competition this week will definitely step up two or three notches, and we'll see how she handles some of the best there is in the U.S."

Spectators aren't being allowed at any of Arkansas' indoor meets because of coronavirus safety protocols.