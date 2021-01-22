Construction to cause I-40 lane closures in Little Rock, North Little Rock

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

Construction will require lane closures on Interstate 40 beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Through Thursday, drivers can expect overnight double-left lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-40 between North Hills Boulevard and the Interstate 30 exit between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., a release by the Transportation Department states.

The closures, which are due to pavement repairs, will resume Jan. 29 and continue through Feb. 1 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A closure on 3rd Street at Mahlon Martin Street will resume Monday and continue through Feb. 5, according to the release.

Officials said traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. The Transportation Department advises drivers to use caution when nearing and driving through highway work zones.