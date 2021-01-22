FYI: Arts events this weekend

“School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” — Through Feb. 14, streaming from TheatreSquared. $20-$35. theatre2.org.

Friday

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Design With Ms. Dara -- 2-D and 3-D art for ages 5-12, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Whiskey Menders, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Uncrowned Kings, 5:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Virtual Art by the Glass -- Folded Paper Sculptures with Loring Taoka, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Bart Crow with Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Saturday

Virtual Puppet Show -- "Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Space at Your Place -- Create something new with library staff, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- The Atlantics, 8 p.m., JJs in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

Monday

Make a Paper Snowflake -- All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Boxed Book Society Meeting -- "Strange the Dreamer" by Laini Taylor, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. For teens. faylib.org.

