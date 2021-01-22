Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 54, GENTRY 33

Ryli Russ went 6-for-10 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points as Shiloh Christian defeated Gentry in Wednesday’s makeup 4A-1 Conference game. Hailey Tunnell added 16 points and Delaney Roller 13 for the Lady Saints (13-3, 3-1), who went on a 17-6 run in the third quarter and stretched a five-point halftime lead into a 42-26 cushion.

VAN BUREN 41, ALMA 32

Avery Shelly scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half to lead Van Buren past Alma. Elizabeth Rainwater added 12 points for the Pointers.

BOYS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 73, GENTRY 38

Shiloh Christian jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a road win over Gentry in a makeup 4A-1 Conference game Wednesday night. Jeremiah Washington and Eli Wisdom each had 16 points for the Saints (7-9, 2-3), who led 32-16 at halftime and 61-27 after three quarters to force the running clock.

BERGMAN 83, LINCOLN 63

Elijah Royce returned to the lineup and posted a double-double to lead Bergman to a 3A-1 Conference victory Wednesday at Lincoln. Royce finished with 27 points and 17 assists to lead four players in double figures for the Panthers (20-4, 6-0), and he also had five blocked shots and five assists. Bergman was in control from the outset, leading 28-17 after one quarter, 41-30 at halftime and 62-46 after three quarters. Anthony Hodge added 23 points, while Asher Fultz just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine assists. Walker Patton chipped in 11 for the Panthers.