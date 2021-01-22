• Cemal Senturk, a Turkish man hospitalized in the Black Sea city of Trabzon with an undisclosed illness, was discharged and reunited with his dog Boncuk, who had waited outside the hospital doors from 9 a.m. to nightfall every day over the course of a week, hoping to see her owner.

• Janice Coney, 52, of Zachary, La., a master sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, was arrested after a shift-change check found marijuana hidden in a disinfectant wipes container and is charged with taking contraband into a prison.

• Brian Gustafson, coroner of Rock Island County, Ill., called it "absolutely tragic" after a 3-year-old girl, who apparently fell from a second-floor window late on a frigid night and couldn't get back into her family's home, was found dead of hypothermia the next morning.

• Warren Gilson, the mayor of Maxeys, Ga., said former Mayor William "Bill" Winkle died from an apparent heart attack while fighting a fire that destroyed his wife's antique business in a century-old, historic building that Winkle owned and was trying to sell.

• Jim Wagy, the owner of eight McDonald's restaurant franchises in Kansas City, Mo., who attended the Jan. 6 rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, has apologized for writing on social media that he was "glad" he didn't miss the "HISTORICAL DAY," saying he now understands "the devastation" it caused.

• Kevin Gavin, 66, who lives in a New York City housing project for senior citizens, faces a murder charge after he was linked to the slayings of three elderly women in the building, including a 78-year-old victim who was found with a telephone cord around her neck, police said.

• Mark Wayne Clark, 61, of Tallahassee, Fla., accused of talking at a bar about how he'd planted a bomb at the state Capitol 3 miles away, was charged with making a false bomb threat against state property.

• Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth II's representative as Canada's governor general who was accused of publicly humiliating employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit, resigned after a workplace harassment investigation.

• Tre Brown, 19, accused of faking store returns to defraud a supermarket in Duluth, Ga., out of nearly $1 million over a two-week period and using the money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and shoes, was charged with felony theft, police said.