Navy personnel talk Thursday at the Port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta, Indonesia, near pieces of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9. More photos at arkansasonline.com/122sriwijaya/. (AP/Dita Alangkara)

Indonesia ends search for crash debris

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for any remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nose-dived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.

Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said recovery operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue.

The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash. Divers found its battered casing and cover last week near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident.

The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed Jan. 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.

Searchers have recovered plane parts and human remains from an area between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta.

The government will provide a ship to take relatives to the crash site for a memorial ceremony today, Sumadi said.

U.K. disputes status of EU ambassador

LONDON -- Britain has sparked a post-Brexit spat with the European Union by declining to grant the bloc's first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status.

Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU's envoy to the U.K., which left the bloc last year. The EU says he should be given the same status as a national ambassador, like the rest of the bloc's 143 envoys around the world.

But the British government says the EU is an international organization, rather than a country, and has not agreed to give Vale de Almeida the full rights accorded to ambassadors under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

While both sides said Thursday that no final decision has been reached, they sent chilly signals about the dispute in coolly diplomatic language.

"The EU's status in external relations and its subsequent diplomatic status is amply recognized by countries and international organizations around the world, and we expect the United Kingdom to treat the EU Delegation accordingly and without delay," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said.

Stano noted that Britain "was cognizant and supportive of this status while it was a member of the European Union.

"Nothing has changed since the U.K.'s exit from the European Union to justify any change in stance on the U.K.'s part," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the Foreign Office was in talks with the EU about "the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation in the U.K."

2 aides of Kremlin critic are detained

MOSCOW -- Police on Thursday took into custody two top associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of planned protests against his detention.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who is the Kremlin's most prominent foe, was arrested Sunday when he traveled to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Authorities say his long stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 conviction for financial misdeeds.

Navalny's supporters are calling for demonstrations Saturday.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was detained by police at her residence several hours after Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for Navalny's Fund for Fighting Corruption, was detained. There were no immediate reports of charges lodged against either.

Ex-Vatican banker guilty of embezzling

ROME -- The Vatican's criminal tribunal on Thursday convicted the former head of the Vatican bank and his lawyer of embezzling millions of dollars in proceeds from the sales of Holy See-owned real estate, and sentenced each to nearly nine years in prison.

The court also awarded the bank, known as the Institute of Religious Works, about $27 million in restitution from money seized from the two's Swiss and Vatican bank accounts that were frozen during the investigation.

Prosecutors had accused former bank chief Angelo Caloia, 81, and his 97-year-old lawyer, Gabriele Liuzzo, of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and money-laundering between 2001 and 2008, when the bank sold off a sizable chunk of its real estate assets.

The scam allegedly involved the selling of 29 properties in Rome and elsewhere at undervalue prices to offshore companies that then resold them at market rates, with Caloia and Liuzzo pocketing the difference.

Court-appointed experts estimated the bank lost about $41 million in potential revenue from the undervaluing of the sales, and determined the two siphoned off about $23 million for themselves, the Vatican press office said.

Caloia's lawyers, Domenico Pulitano and Rosa Palavera, said they would appeal and noted that their client had been acquitted of the most serious accusations concerning "the majority of the properties."

Investigators inspect pieces of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed on Jan. 9, as an Indonesian Navy ship prepares to dock at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Investigators inspect a pieces of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed on Jan. 9, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Workers use a forklift to load pieces of wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9, onto a truck be transported for further investigation, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Navy sailors carry a body bag containing the recovered remains of victims of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed on Jan. 9, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Colleagues carry the coffin containing the remains of Mia Tresetyani, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 during her burial in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The Indonesian leader on Wednesday reassured relatives of the passengers killed when the plane nosedived into the Java Sea that compensation is paid to family members struggled with grief. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Workers dry a dock at the Tanjung Priok Port where the command center for the search and rescue mission for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 is located, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A relative holds a photo of Mia Tresetyani, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 during her burial in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The Indonesian leader on Wednesday reassured relatives of the passengers killed when the plane nosedived into the Java Sea that compensation is paid to family members struggled with grief. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)