Listen Here: Beach Bunny's Sound 'Sweetly Resigned, Sweetly Vengeful'

Beach Bunny recently capped a breakout 2020 with their debut LP "Honeymoon," gracing many Best Albums of the Year lists. On Jan. 15, the band released their new EP "Blame Game."

Frontperson and Beach Bunny creative force, Lili Trifilio's bold lyricism has earned critical praise from The New York Times' Jon Caramanica who said of their debut LP, "...the unifier is Trifilio's voice: sweetly pleading, sweetly exasperated, sweetly resigned, sweetly vengeful." Her confessional songwriting shines through on their latest release, which takes aim at toxic masculinity, sexism and the emotional labor of unreliable relationships.

"Before Sunrise" by Nana Yamato (Dull Tools)

Tokyo-based musician Nana Yamato will release her debut album, "Before Sunrise," Feb. 5. Each song on the album is a secret hidden in the late-night glow of a young girl's bedroom, created in the precious witching hours of the teenage heart, before dawn returns with the tedious demands of adulthood.

Yamato's brilliance lies in a profound imagination that confronts the isolation and claustrophobia of Tokyo life, without losing grasp of the whimsy and romance of girlhood. Yamato describes her style as "critical fantasy," a fitting label for a sound that exists as much in a carefree daydream as they do in a crowded subway.

