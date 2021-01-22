Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Quexar Cedillo, 30, of 11307 Landers Road in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Cedillo was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Amanda Vradenburg, 43, of 3506 Shady Hills Circle in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Vradenburg was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Judy Rigsbee, 30, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. 103 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearms by certain persons. Rigsbee was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• Luis Colon-Melendez, 26, of 703 Hidden Springs Drive in Decatur was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Colon-Melendez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jose Melendez-Pomalez, 31, of 1001 Hidden Springs Drive in Decatur was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Melendez-Pomalez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jason Center, 29, of 1892 Rosewood Lane in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Center was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Anthony Campbell, 44, of 2806 Johnson Meadows Place in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Heather Wood, 36, of 2808 W. Margaret St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Wood was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• Justin Mccalister, 42, of 12064 Ervin McGarrah Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Mccalister was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.