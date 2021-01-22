OPINION | WALLY HALL: Virus changes lives

When you are quarantined you have a couple of major decisions every day:

TV or read.

TV for me does not include streaming because I simply haven’t taken the time to learn.

I have more channels on cable than I could possibly ever watch. There is a fairly wide variety of old sitcoms, movies, talk shows etc. etc.

Mostly, though, I read.

Books and websites starting each day with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on a tablet.

What an amazing job people are doing of producing a quality newspaper every day and they are doing it from home.

Today I’ve been reading every word I can find on Hank Aaron, who was one of the greatest and most unheralded baseball players ever.

Not only did he hit 755 home runs without a hint of scandal — no steroid or human growth drug allegations — he was a great all-around person who obviously endured a lot of racial pressure.

I have about six websites I go to for sports news, most of them are really similar, and for a while I read some political commentary.

I wearied quickly of the politics.

I have received a ton of emails and text messages about having covid-19 and every one has been kind, thoughtful and helpful.

Many have suggested ways to fight the virus, most of which I am doing (vitamins C, D3 and zinc).

Twice people from my church have dropped by with food, which they left on the front porch, and I absolutely can’t wait to try the cookies, cakes and other things as soon as my sense of taste returns.

So far my symptoms are loss of taste and smell. A cough. Fatigue.

At my age and with some underlying health issues that is more than enough.

I will close with this, our house is plenty big for three people — my wife, Monica, who tested negative for the virus, and my step-son, Patrick — until all are quarantined and the house gets smaller by the day.

We each have our own rooms and we eat separately and wear masks when we are in the same room. That’s not fun.

Lastly, I hate grocery shopping but I’d give a day’s pay to be able to go grocery shopping or anywhere for that matter.