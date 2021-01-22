Queen Of Arkansas: Conway native Symone first on 'Drag Race'

“It makes me happy that I get to represent myself and my state,” Symone says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

For 12 seasons, "RuPaul's Drag Race" has featured fabulous contestants tackling challenges in a competition to be crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar."

In all that time, no drag queen from Arkansas had ever competed on the Emmy-winning VH1 series.

Until now.

Conway native and self-proclaimed "Ebony Enchantress" Symone is among the 13 queens ready to battle for the top prize, worldwide fame and glittery glory in the 13th season of the series, which debuted Jan. 1 and continues with a new episode tonight.

Symone, 25, is a graduate of Conway High School -- "I'm a Wampus Cat gal," she says -- and attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock before turning to drag full time.

She lives in Los Angeles with House of Avalon, a collective of fellow Arkansas queens, fashion mavens and party hosts. Before moving to L.A. two years ago, she was a regular at Little Rock's Club Sway, where she hosted Symone Says, a series of monthly drag performances.

In this interview, which has been edited for clarity and space, Symone, born Reggie Gavin, shares a little bit of her story.

Q. When did you discover drag?

A. I was 15-16. I started because I was watching "RuPaul's Drag Race," Season One. I was like, wait, there is something going on here. You can put on makeup and do whatever you want to do? Let me do it!

Q. What's your favorite part of drag?

A. Two things. I love performing and the energy that the audience gives. You give it out, and it comes back to you. That's when I feel I'm the most myself, when I'm on stage.

I also love the transformation. I did an interview with British Vogue where I said that my boy persona is the armor I put on and go out into the world every day. But Symone is who I am. I love being able to transform and truly be myself in drag.

Q. Did having the other members of House of Avalon make it easier to leave for L.A.?

A. Absolutely. People usually come out here alone, following their dream. It's hard. [In Arkansas] we're known for our Southern hospitality. Here, it's a different beast, and that's just the makeup of L.A. I was so blessed and fortunate to have people here that I consider family. I don't know how long I would have made it here if I didn't have them.

Q. How did filming during the pandemic affect the process?

A. It was a very different experience. I think having that experience on the show made the cast much stronger and closer. In a weird way, it made us all fight harder for it. We were the first season of its kind, and we were one of the first productions to go up during all of this. It makes me even more proud.

Q. You grew up watching RuPaul. Can you describe how you felt being on this show that has been such an influential part of the culture?

A. RuPaul is truly a mother and cares about the queens and truly wants us to succeed in our own way. It is a competition, but he really wanted everyone to do their best and was very genuine. You felt that. It's an honor. You feel seen by this person who is the drag queen. It was nice to have that and feel that warmth.

He plucked us out of obscurity and brought us all on this television show [dramatic laughs]. I got to live my childhood dream. I'm on "RuPaul's Drag Race." I'm the first Arkansas queen. I got to represent my state, I got to represent me and my house. I have no regrets.

Q. What's next? What are your plans?

A. I want to take over the world [laughs]! I want to see Symone everywhere. I want to see my name in lights and in magazines and on billboards and TV screens and Instagram feeds and Twitter. That's what's next. Now that you put me on TV you are not going to get rid of me [laughs]!