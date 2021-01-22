Springdale man sentenced to seven years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after he admitted he drove the car during a drive-by shooting.

Kobok Latior, 18, pleaded guilty to accomplice to terroristic act. He was arrested Feb. 11.

A man called police about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, and said shots were fired at him from a silver Kia Sorento, according to a probable cause affidavit. The shooting happened at Silent Grove and Wagon Wheel Road, which is in the Benton County portion of Springdale.

The front driver's side tire of the man's Nissan Altima had two punctures, and police could hear a bullet rattling in the tire, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Latior to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He must abide by a suspended-sentence agreement for 13 years after his release from prison.

Ria Toreman, 18, of Springdale was charged with terroristic act in connection with the shooting, but the charge was dropped at the prosecution's request.