State conducts waterfowl survey so duck hunters know what's up

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Chief Waterfowl Biologist Luke Naylor had just finished a Saturday morning tour of parking lots around the Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area.

His objective was counting the number of hunters' vehicles in several parking spots. It being a resident-only hunting day, truck tags were from Arkansas.

"I drove to all the major access points," he said. "I tallied 74 vehicles at Hollowell, 43 at Lower Vallier, 21 at Upper, 34 at Long Pond and 62 along Long Bell Road. It was already 10:30 by the time I reached Mulberry access so some hunters had probably already left. There were still 30 vehicles parked by the boat launch."

As for harvest success, Naylor explained.

"We had technicians interviewing hunters exiting Long Bell," he said. "They found groups were coming out with one or two mallards. (The legal bag limit is four per license holder.) A few groups had as many as four total. Reports indicate the birds that are using the area are jumping around, flying from place to place a lot with no high concentrations anywhere. Any kind of hunting pressure puts them off pretty quick."

Regarding hope for fresh ducks arriving in the region, he said, "Later does not necessarily mean better. There is some redistribution of waterfowl from place to place around the state, but we shouldn't expect a huge influx of fresh birds. Habitat is what pulls them down and there's just no new habitat to make the birds go looking.

"Unless there is some type of extreme, long-term polar event, a short cold snap won't make much difference. Research proves it takes a week plus in severe temperature differential to move ducks south. They tend to hunker down and ride it out when it's just a few days."

Naylor said that this late in the season, it's hard to imagine about ducks coming south.

"Drakes and hens are paired up for mating and the biggest thing on their minds is getting back north to the nesting grounds as soon as possible," he said.

Quoting from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissiobn Mid-Winter Aerial Waterfowl Survey completed recently, "Observers estimated 1.08 million total ducks in the Delta, fewer than half of which were mallards (458,314). The Delta mallard population is the second lowest since surveys began 2009-10."

The lowest recorded number of mallards occurred in 2013.

"Of course there are no hard and fast rules but the survey indicates the ducks we have are the ducks hunters will have to deal with," Naylor said. "Just like duck's imprint on where good habitat is, which helps bring them back to the same areas year after year, they also imprint where hunting pressure is. Birds have gotten really good at finding safe places. That's why right after duck season ends and the pressure is off, ducks come out of hiding and they suddenly seem to show up everywhere."

Naylor concluded that officials began flying the final "Late-Winter Survey" for this season on Jan.19.

"We expect just enough rain and overcast to make it hard to fly. Whereas it's normally a three-day project, it'll probably take at least five days to complete the Delta survey," he said.

