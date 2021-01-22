State police: Authorities fired on Knoxville man who tried to run over officers

State police are investigating after authorities shot a man who reportedly tried to run over officers and rammed his truck into a patrol car Friday morning in Knoxville.

Deputies with the Johnson County sheriff’s office had been searching for Randal Schabell, 23, of Knoxville, after receiving reports that he had slashed car tires, state police said in a news release.

As Schabell drove his truck onto the driveway of a residence at 169 Private Road 3289, deputies pulled in behind him, state police said. Schabell fled by driving the truck around the house, then attempted to run over officers, the release states. The officers fired at Schabell, according to state police.

Schabell encountered a state police vehicle and rammed his vehicle into the patrol car, leading the trooper to open fire on the driver, according to state police.

Schabell was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, state police said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, according to the release.

State police said felony charges are pending against Schabell and the state trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave, as required by state police policy.