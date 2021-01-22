Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

LR Southwest at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at FS Northside

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Springdale^

FS Southside at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

5A-CENTRAL

Benton at LR Parkview

Sylvan Hill at Beebe

LR Christian at Jacksonville#

5A-EAST

Batesville at West Memphis

Greene County Tech at Paragould

Jonesboro at Marion

Nettleton at Searcy

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Lake Hamilton

Hot Springs at White Hall

Pine Bluff at Sheridan

Texarkana at HS Lakeside

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Van Buren at Vilonia

4A-1

Gentry at Huntsville

Harrison at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Berryville

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Blytheville at Highland

Brookland at Valley View

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Heber Springs at Ozark

Pottsville at Subiaco Academy

4A-5

eStem at Lonoke

Joe T. Robinson at Stuttgart

Pulaski Academy at Forrest City

Wynne at Mills

4A-7

De Queen at Arkadelphia

Hope at Bauxite

Mena at Fountain Lake

Nashville at Malvern

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Star City

Crossett at Watson Chapel

Hamburg at Magnolia

Warren at Monticello

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman

Greenland at Green Forest

West Fork at Valley Springs

3A-2

Harding Academy at Clinton

Mountain View at Pangburn

Riverview at Bald Knob

Rose Bud at Newport

3A-3

Gosnell at Walnut Ridge

Harrisburg at Piggott

Osceola at Rivercrest

3A-4

Danville at Hackett

Paris at Waldron

3A-5

Two Rivers at Lamar

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian at Episcopal Collegiate

DeWitt at Palestine-Wheatley

Dollarway at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Helena-West Helena at LISA Academy West

3A-7

Ashdown at Genoa Central

Prescott at Glen Rose

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Rison

Drew Central at Smackover

Lake Village at McGehee

2A-1

Decatur at Cotter

Flippin at Life Way Christian

Yellville-Summit at Haas Hall Bentonville

2A-2

Melbourne at Tuckerman

Midland at Cedar Ridge

Salem at Sloan-Hendrix

2A-3

Bay at Riverside

Buffalo Island Central at Marmaduke

Cross County at Rector

Earle at East Poinsett County

2A-4

Acorn at Johnson County Westside

2A-5

Hector at Conway St. Joseph

Quitman at South Side Bee Branch

2A-6

Barton at England

Hazen at Des Arc

McCrory at Marianna

2A-7

Horatio at Murfreesboro

2A-8

Bearden at Hampton

Junction City at Gurdon

Fordyce at Spring Hill

1A-1E

Mount Judea at Deer

1A-1W

Thaden at Ozark Catholic

The New School at Mulberry

1A-2

Calico Rock at Izard County

Shirley at Concord

Viola at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Armorel at Ridgefield Christian

Maynard at Crowley's Ridge Academy

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Sacred Heart

Scranton at Wonderview

1A-5

Clarendon at Abundant Life

1A-7

Oden at Blevins

Ouachita at Mount Ida

1A-8

Bradley at Emerson

Hermitage at Dermott

Taylor at Strong

Nonconference

Arkansas Christian Academy at Union Christian Academy

Cutter Morning Star at Perryville^

Fayetteville Christian at NW Ark. Classical Academy

Horatio at Fouke

Lincoln at Kingston

Mansfield at County Line

Marvell at Dumas

Scott Charter at Mountain Pine

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only #Girls only

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Contact us

You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@adgnewsroom.com or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps.

Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.