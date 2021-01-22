Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at LR Central
LR Southwest at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at FS Northside
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Springdale^
FS Southside at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
5A-CENTRAL
Benton at LR Parkview
Sylvan Hill at Beebe
LR Christian at Jacksonville#
5A-EAST
Batesville at West Memphis
Greene County Tech at Paragould
Jonesboro at Marion
Nettleton at Searcy
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Lake Hamilton
Hot Springs at White Hall
Pine Bluff at Sheridan
Texarkana at HS Lakeside
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Van Buren at Vilonia
4A-1
Gentry at Huntsville
Harrison at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Berryville
Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Blytheville at Highland
Brookland at Valley View
Southside Batesville at Pocahontas
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside
4A-4
Heber Springs at Ozark
Pottsville at Subiaco Academy
4A-5
eStem at Lonoke
Joe T. Robinson at Stuttgart
Pulaski Academy at Forrest City
Wynne at Mills
4A-7
De Queen at Arkadelphia
Hope at Bauxite
Mena at Fountain Lake
Nashville at Malvern
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Star City
Crossett at Watson Chapel
Hamburg at Magnolia
Warren at Monticello
3A-1
Elkins at Bergman
Greenland at Green Forest
West Fork at Valley Springs
3A-2
Harding Academy at Clinton
Mountain View at Pangburn
Riverview at Bald Knob
Rose Bud at Newport
3A-3
Gosnell at Walnut Ridge
Harrisburg at Piggott
Osceola at Rivercrest
3A-4
Danville at Hackett
Paris at Waldron
3A-5
Two Rivers at Lamar
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian at Episcopal Collegiate
DeWitt at Palestine-Wheatley
Dollarway at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Helena-West Helena at LISA Academy West
3A-7
Ashdown at Genoa Central
Prescott at Glen Rose
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Rison
Drew Central at Smackover
Lake Village at McGehee
2A-1
Decatur at Cotter
Flippin at Life Way Christian
Yellville-Summit at Haas Hall Bentonville
2A-2
Melbourne at Tuckerman
Midland at Cedar Ridge
Salem at Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3
Bay at Riverside
Buffalo Island Central at Marmaduke
Cross County at Rector
Earle at East Poinsett County
2A-4
Acorn at Johnson County Westside
2A-5
Hector at Conway St. Joseph
Quitman at South Side Bee Branch
2A-6
Barton at England
Hazen at Des Arc
McCrory at Marianna
2A-7
Horatio at Murfreesboro
2A-8
Bearden at Hampton
Junction City at Gurdon
Fordyce at Spring Hill
1A-1E
Mount Judea at Deer
1A-1W
Thaden at Ozark Catholic
The New School at Mulberry
1A-2
Calico Rock at Izard County
Shirley at Concord
Viola at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Armorel at Ridgefield Christian
Maynard at Crowley's Ridge Academy
1A-4
Guy-Perkins at Sacred Heart
Scranton at Wonderview
1A-5
Clarendon at Abundant Life
1A-7
Oden at Blevins
Ouachita at Mount Ida
1A-8
Bradley at Emerson
Hermitage at Dermott
Taylor at Strong
Nonconference
Arkansas Christian Academy at Union Christian Academy
Cutter Morning Star at Perryville^
Fayetteville Christian at NW Ark. Classical Academy
Horatio at Fouke
Lincoln at Kingston
Mansfield at County Line
Marvell at Dumas
Scott Charter at Mountain Pine
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.
^Boys only #Girls only
