UALR women vs Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 5-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 5-3, 3-1

SERIES UALR leads 11-5

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Jr4.93.9

G Bre'Amber Scott, 5-11, R-Jr18.03.9

F Brianna Crane, 6-0, R-Jr14.14.1

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Sr11.43.7

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr9.38.2

COACH Joe Foley (350-197 in 18th season at UALR)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jordyn Hernandez, 5-8, R-Sr7.93.0

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Jr8.23.0

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Jr14.86.1

F Bre Wickware, 6-1, R-Sr13.16.1

C Misty Dossey, 6-5, Jr5.33.7

COACH Shereka Wright (5-3 in first season at Texas-Arlington)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRUTA

61.9Points for65.4

62.6Points against55.9

+2.6Rebound margin+5.7

+0.7Turnover margin-1.4

40.5FG pct.41.6

25.83-pt pct.30.8

74.1FT pct.69.7

CHALK TALK The Trojans return to the floor this weekend following a 20-day break and have not played since their visit to Texas-Arlington on Jan. 1 and 2 due to covid-19. ... UALR's Bre'Amber Scott is the Sun Belt's joint scoring leader at 18.0 points per game. ... Texas-Arlington comes to Little Rock riding a three-game winning streak following a sweep of Louisiana-Monroe on Jan 8 and 9. The Mavericks' visit to Louisiana-Lafayette on Jan. 15 and 16 was postponed due to covid-19.

--Eli Lederman