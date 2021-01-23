Bella Vista Bypass work to close lanes

Work on a $66.6 million project to build a new interchange on the Bella Vista Bypass will require lane closings on Interstate 49 and U.S. 71 in Bentonville beginning Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will close the outside southbound lane of I-49 just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday and continue during the same hours on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The hours will be modified slightly the following night to last from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The overnight lane closings will allow work to construct and widen a new I-49 southbound acceleration lane, the department said.

On U.S. 71, also called Walton Boulevard, crews will stop all lanes of traffic for periodic 15-minute intervals between Northwest Lowes Avenue and the temporary traffic signal on Walton Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday and continue daily during the same hours through Friday morning.

The periodic traffic stoppages will allow workers to erect structural steel for a new bridge over the roadway, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones, construction barrels, traffic lights, signs and police enforcement.

The project, in addition to an interchange, includes building about 2.8 miles of roadway and bridges on Arkansas 549.