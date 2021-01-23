Calendar for Jan. 23, 2021

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- (870) 535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available for Phase 1-B for Arkansans who are 70 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12, child care and higher ed. To schedule a vaccination, contact Doctor's Orders Pharmacy by calling (870) 218-1718 or emailing dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. People may also get on a waiting list at Jefferson Regional Medical Center which plans to begin giving vaccines in February to those 70 and older, those who work in schools, food and agriculture workers, firefighters and police officers who were not included in Phase 1A, postal service workers, gssential government workers, and people who work in manufacturing, grocery stores, transit and childcare. To get on the waiting list, visit www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. Vaccinations are also continuing for Phase 1-A. Details: Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Pilgrim church food pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry, Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This location is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 23

CrEATe Lab set Jan. 23, Feb. 6, Feb. 20

The Arts & Science Center's nutritious cooking program for youth, CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of seven students. The cost is $35 for all three sessions. Partial scholarships are available. ASC has partnered with Anaya and her Kids Cook! team for the series. To register for the cooking program, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375.

Through Saturday, Jan. 23

Grand Prairie arts center seeks photo entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is accepting entries in photography at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23. A reception will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the center. The exhibit will be on display Jan. 29 through Feb. 26 at the facility and on the center's website. Details: www.grandprairiearts.com.

Arts center hosts Ballots & Laughs

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host the "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" exhibit. It will be on display and online through Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 24

One Pine Bluff Praying

continues

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services will continue to be held in 2021, according to a news release. The prayer initiative started in 2017 and was intended for participants to meet at area churches to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city. Due to Covid-19, sessions are held by conference call or Zoom on Sundays during the months that have five Sundays. The following churches will host the prayer sessions in January from 6-7 p.m. Sundays: Jan. 24 -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 W. Third Ave.; and Jan. 31 -- First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road. The conference call number is (978) 990-5000 with access code 127365#.

Monday, Jan. 25

UAPB farm program, local agency set virtual financial workshop

A virtual workshop on credit and financial management will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The co-hosts are the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Shekinah Services LLC, according to a news release. The training will inform landowners and producers about financial management, credit and credit repair. Updates on financial opportunities related to covid-19 will be covered. The Zoom link is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/92644595979. Participants can also call in at (346) 248-7799 (Meeting ID: 92644595979#) or contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link emailed.