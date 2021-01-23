Church notes: New Life Christian Church offers new classes

Carroll County

Holiday Island Community Church, 188 Stateline Drive in Holiday Island, hosts the Woodward Memorial Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 via the church website, www.hicchurch.com/LouisMenendezConcert/. The featured guest will be concert pianist Louis Menendez.

Menendez has earned an outstanding reputation for extraordinarily sensitive and powerfully dramatic musicianship, whether it is on the podium conducting an opera, on stage collaborating in recitals, at the piano as vocal coach or composing at his desk. He served on the staff at Opera in the Ozarks beginning in 1989.

This concert series has been enriching the area for decades, and it thrives because of the generous donations made by audience members. If you would like to donate, send to HICC, P.O. Box 3055, Holiday Island 72631 in honor of Louis Menendez.

Information: 253-8200, hicchurch.com.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers worship at 9 a.m. Sundays (traditional) and at 11 a.m. (contemporary).

We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

The next semester for Community Life Groups begins Jan. 31. If you are interested in learning more or joining one of these life-changing groups, please call the church office and sign up to be contacted by CLG directors.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. Masks are worn entering and leaving worship, and social distancing is practiced.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3)

The Shepherd's Food pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. This is a "drive-through" pantry, and visitors are asked to please wear a mask. Don't forget to collect the bar codes from "Best Choice" products as the pantry is able to redeem them for items needed.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating its food pantry as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, including today. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Join in for worship on Facebook and YouTube on Sundays at 10:15 a.m.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Congregants are to wear face masks in church and avoid close contact with non-family members. Face masks may be removed for the reception of the Lord's Supper.

Online services continue each week live on the church Facebook page and with recorded YouTube videos posted on the church website after the service.

Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet.

Midweek Bible Study will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday via Google Meet.

Information: 755-4520, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will continue to present its services on its website or on YouTube (search "highlandchristianchurchbellavista"). A decision to reopen the church has not been made.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista, 103 Riordan Road, is initiating a ministry outreach into the community for women and men who are suffering emotionally and spiritually from an abortion in their lives. A Bible study will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 to bring God's healing to those affected. The studies are called "Forgiven and Set Free" and "Healing a Father's Heart." Each is 13 weeks, and both are free to participants.

To register, visit the church's website or Facebook page and click the "Rise Up" link.

Information: 855-1616, newlifenwa.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has, in an abundance of caution, suspended worship services for the remainder of January. All in-person meetings and activities are canceled until further notice. Zoom Sunday School classes will continue as scheduled.

Office hours are limited, so please call the church office before dropping by. Please continue to mail your pledges to the church.

During the month of January, we are joining First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville's online worship service at 10:15 a.m. The link will be posted to the website and Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, presents "Inspirational Hero" by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24 via Facebook. Larry Owensby hosts the Daily Word and a meditation at 7 p.m. daily via Facebook. These can be viewed at a later time.

A Little Free Pantry stands by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating. The pantry is getting a lot of use.

Feb. 3 is the last meeting of the Wednesday Book Club. Contact the Rev. Cowan at ministerucoar@gmail.vcom for the Zoom address.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, contact ministerucoa@gmail.com or call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., presents live worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing and there are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live streamed on Facebook; Vimeo Vimeo.com/user42482704; and later in the day www.villagebibleefc.org; and audio of the live service can be heard on 90.3 FM in the south church parking lot.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, has returned to both in-person (masked and distanced) and online services. Livestreamed worship services are always available on YouTube and through the church's website: www.fpcspringdale.org. Live services are masked and socially distanced.

Sunday adult discipleship classes include a study of "Present Word" and "A Study of John," via Zoom, at 9 a.m. each week. An open discussion on "Theology For Today" will be at 9:30 a.m., both in-person and via Zoom. Women of Faith will study the book "Messy People" in person at 9:30 a.m.

FPC Kids B.L.A.S.T. is in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The B.L.A.S.T curriculum and resources are also available on the church website.

Youth grades 6 through 12 are invited to the Student Chapel in the youth win for open-forum style discussion of faith topics Sunday mornings during Sunday School hours.

If you are struggling to deal with life due to the pandemic or for any reason, the First Presbyterian Church of Springdale has several Stephen Ministers who are trained and ready to help. They will meet one-on-one, in a way that is comfortable to each person, to confidentially provide Christian care.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

