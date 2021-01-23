Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 3:21 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Autumn Bearden, 26, and Abel Hernandez, 22, both of England.

Rebecca Relic, 25, and Nickolas Davis, 31, both of Austin.

Neeli Osborne, 25, and Justin Bailey, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Darron Jordan, 53, and Niki Marks, 37, both of Mabelvale.

Thomas Cave, 31, and Shirley Vallas, 27, both of Sherwood.

Ashley Hart, 27, of Jacksonville and Deon Sherman, 25, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-220. Ashley Graham v. Devin Graham.

21-221. Blesset Hagan v. Treyviontae Miner.

21-223. Nina Jenkins v. Dustin Nix.

21-225. Nathan Manney Jr. v. Jacqueline Manney.

21-229. Katrina Butler v. Tyrone Butler.

21-231. Lanny Nordin v. Terri Bresnahan-Nordin.

21-233. Maria Yoder v. Blake Yoder.

GRANTED

18-1072. Cody Comandini v. April Comandini.

20-2143. Ann McGee v. Richard McGee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT