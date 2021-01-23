OPINION | EDITORIAL: Cynicism checked

"We will check our cynicism when we read the first story about negotiations in the Senate in the coming weeks. But not until then."

--our editorial, Jan. 10th

Well, whaddaya know? The two party leaders in the United States Senate are negotiating a power-sharing agreement, now that the chamber is once again split evenly, 50-50.

The cynics and editorial writers, but we repeat ourselves, said it wouldn't happen, now that the Democrats have the vice presidency and thus the tie-break in all matters Senate. But there's no doubting the story: Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are indeed in talks. And, from all accounts, friendly talks.

Chalk it up to another feel-good story in this week of needed change in the federal government. Perhaps the government won't be as dysfunctional as it has been lately.

The last time the U.S. Senate was split this evenly, George Bush the Younger had just become president in 2001. The Republican leadership decided to give Democrats an equal number of seats in each committee, while retaining committee chairmanships. It appears what's good enough for the goose, etc. From CNN:

". . . . Schumer and McConnell aides are discussing allowing bills and nominations to advance to the Senate floor even if they are tied during committee votes, something that could become common given that each party is expected to have the same number of seats on committees. Democrats will hold the chairmanships of the committees, giving them power to set the agenda, and Schumer will be granted the title of majority leader since Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tiebreaking votes on the floor."

If it holds, the agreement would be the mirror image of the one that the parties negotiated in 2001.

Not only does that sound fair, it sounds honorable. And principled. And in Washington, D.C., these days, honorable and principled is also notable.

Cynicism checked. For today.