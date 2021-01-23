Follow live: Hogs face Vanderbilt on road

A player runs by the SEC logo in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 77-71. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

7:36, 1H — Arkansas turned Scotty Pippen Jr. over with a trap in the left corner, and Jalen Tate comes up with the errant pass and is fouled on the other end. He’ll have two free throws when play continues. Razorbacks lead 28-23. Moses Moody has seven points, Justin Smith six, JD Notae five. Arkansas has assisted on 9 of 11 scores to this point. Great ball movement in the early stages today. D.J. Harvey leads the Commodores with five early points.

8:39, 1H — Jalen Tate’s third assist of the game goes to JD Notae for a right-wing 3. Arkansas led by 8 before Vanderbilt knocked down a 3.

9:08, 1H — Jalen Tate assists on a Justin Smith layup. Smith was operating in the dunker spot on the baseline. He misses the free throw. Hogs lead 25-20.

9:19, 1H — Moses Moody misses a right-corner 3 then fouls Jordan Wright on a floater attempt from the SEC logo in the lane. He hits both free throws. Arkansas up 23-20.

10:11, 1H — Jaylin Williams hits JD Notae for a layup under the rim. Great vision by the freshman. He has the chance to be one of the better passing bigs Arkansas has had in a long time. Razorbacks up 23-18.

10:46, 1H — JD Notae drives the lane and finds Moses Moody in the right corner for a 3. Arkansas’ lead is 21-15.

11:45, 1H — Desi Sills has been issued a foul on a play that happened prior to the media timeout. It looks like Sills grabbed a Vandy player by the leg and kept him from getting down the floor normally. Kind of ticky-tack. Commodores hit two free throws to cut their deficit to 18-15.

11:45, 1H — Maxwell Evans knocks down Vanderbilt’s first 3 of the game to pull the Commodores within 18-11 at the under-12 media timeout. JD Notae turned the ball over driving in the lane and attempting to hit Desi Sills near the rim. Justin Smith has four points, three rebounds — two offensive — in the first eight minutes. He did not do much in practice following the Auburn game to give his swollen and sore right ankle some rest.

12:32, 1H — Desi Sills attacks the rim off the bounce and gets to the foul line, which was what got him going against Auburn. He splits the pair. Arkansas’ lead is 10. Jaylin Williams has checked into the game for Connor Vanover. JD Notae also in the lineup.

13:13, 1H — Desi Sills airballed a 3 from the right wing, but Justin Smith cleans it up with a rebound and putback. Arkansas up 17-8.

13:56, 1H — Devo Davis subs in and immediately finds Justin Smith for a layup. Razorbacks up 15-8. Jalen Tate split a pair of free throws out of the media timeout. Arkansas has five assists on six buckets so far.

15:10, 1H — Jalen Tate buries a right-corner 3 assisted by Justin Smith. Hogs up 12-8 at the first media timeout of the game. Moses Moody has four points to lead Arkansas, and Jalen Tate and Connor Vanover have three apiece. Scotty Pippen Jr. has four points for the Commodores.

15:30, 1H — Vanderbilt scores three times to cut Arkansas’ lead to 9-6. Moses Moody had a bad turnover in that sequence trying to make something happen off the bounce.

17:20, 1H — Justin Smith’s activity on the offensive glass results in a Connor Vanover 3 in the left corner. It is Vanover’s third 3 in conference play. That’s big. Moses Moody then adds a layup. Razorbacks out to a 9-0 lead, which is what you want to see vs. a shorthanded Vandy club.

18:25, 1H — Moses Moody gets into the lane and drills a floater from the SEC logo. Good start for him. He didn’t get his first bucket vs. Auburn until the second half. Arkansas up 4-0.

19:06, 1H — Desi Sills turned the ball over on his first touch of the game. He tried to squeeze an entry pass in to Justin Smith. But on Arkansas’ next possession, Jalen Tate hit Sills for a score at the rim.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks will look to continue their solid second-half play against Auburn today. Sills broke out of a big-time slump with 22 points against the Tigers on Wednesday. Entering that game he was 5 of 20 at the rim in January. He finished six times at the rim earlier in the week, and he also added a runner just outside the lane. Arkansas needs that same energy from him today.

Smith did not do much in practice the last two days after playing 27 minutes on Wednesday. With Vanderbilt thin along its frontline, this is an opportunity for him and the Razorbacks to take advantage on the interior. Vanover could use a bounce-back performance, too. He has largely been a non-factor the last four games, scoring just five points to go with seven rebounds and zero blocks.

Vanderbilt’s starters: Jordan Wright, Scotty Pippen, D.J. Harvey, Myles Stute and Clevon Brown.

Today is the Commodores’ first game since last Saturday. They had Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M called off due to covid-19-related reasons. Vanderbilt is 4-6 this season and 0-4 in SEC play. Jerry Stackhouse’s team is 4-3 at home.

Pippen is one of the league’s best playmaking guards. He is averaging 21.2 points and 5.3 assists per game. He has scored 18 points in all four of the Commodores’ conference games. He added a career-high 12 assists against Mississippi State on Jan. 9. Pippen is 3 of 18 from 3-point range in league play but has hit 35.1% from deep for the season.

The Commodores will be without Disu, who is averaging a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game and is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 per outing. He leads the conference in SEC-only games in defensive rebound rate, grabbing 25.2% of available defensive boards.

Stute, a 6-7 freshman, has hit 8 of 18 3-point attempts, and Trey Thomas, a 5-11 freshman guard, has knocked down 10 of 22 looks from deep. As a team, Vanderbilt is third in the league in 3-point percentage, but it ranks last finishing 2-point field goal attempts (44.6%).

The Commodores have allowed 118.9 points per 100 possessions in conference play. That figure, as you might imagine, is dead last in the SEC.