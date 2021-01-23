Glasper takes charge for Bulldogs

Fayetteville’s Landon Glasper (left) goes for a layup as Rogers Heritage’s Ian McChristian defends during Friday night’s 6A-West Conference game at Bulldog Arena in Fayetteville. Glasper scored 26 points in the Bulldogs’ 61-48 victory over the War Eagles. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville needed someone to take over with CJ Williams in early foul trouble and Matt Wayman out with an injury.

Landon Glasper answered the call.

Glasper poured in 26 points to lead Fayetteville to a 61-48 victory over Rogers Heritage on Friday in 6A-West Conference play at Bulldog Arena. Glasper had 15 points in the first half when Fayetteville (14-3, 5-1) gained a 25-17 lead.

Wayman sat with his right leg in a walking boot after he injured his ankle while scoring 16 points to lead Fayetteville to a 57-55 victory over Springdale High on Tuesday. Williams finished with 17 points after he sat mostly in his chair in the first half after picking up two fouls.

That left the scoring load to Glasper, a junior who managed only five points against Springdale. But the flashy guard displayed his athleticism early when he doubled pumped and scored between two Heritage defenders at the basket.

The play excited the Fayetteville student section, which also came to its collective feet after Glasper and Kaiden Turner scored consecutive baskets when the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 36-22 early in the third quarter.

"I thought Landon was really good, especially during those stretches when we got some run-outs," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "He made some acrobatic shots at the rim and we put him at the post as a play-making guard."

Heritage (6-10, 1-4) mostly played tough defense but the War Eagles could not replicate their offensive performance in Tuesday's 67-63 loss to Bentonville West.

Micah Hill finished with 15 points and teamed with baskets from Taylor Dumond to cut the Fayetteville lead to 43-35 after three quarters. But Williams opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead 48-35.

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 78,

ROGERS HERITAGE 52

Sophomore Wynter Beck scored 22 points to lead Fayetteville past Rogers Heritage.

Fayetteville (7-6, 3-1) was eager to get back on the court after Tuesday's game with Springdale was canceled and it showed against Heritage. Beck led the charge in the first half with 15 points when Fayetteville built a 43-27 lead. She was supported by Caroline Lyles and Loren Lindsey, who each contributed eight points after two quarters.

Fayetteville ended the half on a high note when Lindsey passed to Arianna Saitta, who found Beck underneath for a layup off the fast break. Lyles finished with 15 points and Lindsey 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Easton Kimball scored 15 points to lead Heritage (2-13, 0-5). Carlee Casteel added 13.