High school roundups

BOYS

BARTON 73, ENGLAND 69 Hykeem Handcock dominated with 53 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists for Barton (7-3, 4-2 2A-6) in the Bears' victory over the reigning Class 2A champions.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 40, MENA 26 Colby Lambert scored 12 points for Fountain Lake (16-2, 6-1 4A-7), which outscored its counterparts 13-6 in the fourth quarter. Samuel Efird had 12 points for Mena (3-10, 2-4).

IZARD COUNTY 77, CALICO ROCK 55 Caleb Faulker had 30 points and Coby Everett added 16 points as Izard County (17-5, 9-3 1A-2) completed a regular-season sweep. Chase Orf and Denton Reiley had 10 points apiece while Noah Everett scored nine points for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 64, MARION 38 Keylin McBride scored 17 points as Jonesboro (10-3, 6-0 5A-East) took over first place in the 5A-East. Jesse Washington had 14 points and Isaac Harrell added nine points for the Golden Hurricane.

LAKE HAMILTON 72, EL DORADO 65 Zac Pennington scored 24 points and handed out eight assists in a key conference victory for Lake Hamilton (9-4, 3-1 5A-South). K.J. McDaniel had 17 points and Cade Robinson scored nine points for the Wolves.

MAGNOLIA 73, HAMBURG 32 Derrian Ford had 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists in a blowout for Magnolia (14-0, 8-0 4A-8). Colby Garland had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and Devonta Walker added with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Panthers.

MILLS 58, WYNNE 44 Caleb Allen finished with 15 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds for Mills (10-2, 5-0 4A-5), which stayed perfect against league foes. Jakari Livingston had 12 points and five rebounds and Joseph Bell chipped in with nine points for the Comets.

OSCEOLA 87, RIVERCREST 84 Daylen Love had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks for Osceola (11-2, 10-0 3A-3) over its long-time nemesis.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 48, PEA RIDGE 47 Elliott Wessels scored the game-winning bucket for Shiloh Christian (8-8, 3-3 4A-1). Eli Wisdom tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals and Jeremiah Washington had 11 points for the Saints. Kahlil Mobley also had 11 rebounds for Shiloh Christian.

GIRLS

BAUXITE 48, HOPE 34 Abby Beene scored 18 points to lead Bauxite (6-12, 3-2 4A-7) to its fourth consecutive victory.

BRYANT 40, CABOT 37 Parris Atkins scored 17 points and Brilynn Findley had 12 points to put Bryant (8-4, 1-2 6A-Central) over the top. Laylah Reese had 16 points for Cabot (4-12, 2-4).

eSTEM 54, LONOKE 43 Kiaya Davis had 16 points as eStem (11-5, 6-1 4A-5) won for the sixth time in 4A-5 action. Blake Green scored 14 points and Kae'la Mitchell followed with 13 points for the Lady Mets.

IZARD COUNTY 45, CALICO ROCK 25 Emily Jackson scored 13 points as Izard County (9-11, 7-5, 1A-2) won its second game this week. Abbi Marlin and Alli Marlin had eight points each for the Lady Cougars.

NETTLETON 53, SEARCY 26 Briley Pena scored 20 points for the ninth time this season for Nettleton (12-6, 3-4 5A-East).

RUSSELLVILLE 43, SILOAM SPRINGS 33 Jaidyn Koerdt scored 15 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Russellville (10-5, 4-0 5A-West) pull away. Brenna Burk added nine points and Taleigha Ealy contributed seven blocks for the Lady Cyclones.