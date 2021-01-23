Happy birthday (Jan. 23): You are well aware that anything worth accomplishing is done through blood, sweat and tears, and you're not averse to the investment. The adventure your restless soul has not been able to take will now call you forward — better even are the funds that show up to aid in this. Best of all is the company you'll keep in this journey.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will take confident action that affects every area of your life. Being strong, decisive and outspoken in one situation makes it easier to be the same the next time and the next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll see the overall picture of which others are losing sight. Speak up about it. By nature, you are an executive who will manage others and delegate masterfully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today, your expertise centers around balancing. Mostly it is a matter of core strength and quick reflexes, plus being ready to make adjustments necessary to maintain equilibrium.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The question of the day: Should you save or invest? Unless you're absolutely so passionate about the prospects that you don't mind losing money to them, opt for saving.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One person's treat is another person's punishment. Getting to know what others like is a pursuit that has the potential to, ultimately, bring pleasure to all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The way you see things will affect how others see them. You're like a lighting director applying the colored gel to diffuse the scene in just the right tones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're not one to grind away at a futile task, but if you have the slightest indication that it matters to a few people, then you'll give it your absolute all. This you'll do whether paid, unpaid, ignored or celebrated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While busily doing what it takes to survive within the context of an environment you have landed in, it's easy to forget where your choices lie. You'll wake up to a circumstance and see your options anew.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Shy people intrigue you. You also feel a degree of social anxiety but will not let that deter you from getting to know people and letting them know you, which is among the most pleasurable experiences of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In the coaching community, the question is worded, "How are you showing up?" If posed this question, your own community would probably answer, "Super strong."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There is absolutely no use in wishing you were anywhere else. Your current location and state of being is as good a place to start as any, and much better than most.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The downtime isn't really downtime at all. It's a chance for you to get better acquainted with your surroundings and the cast of characters who will be with you on the next adventure. Take advantage.

SELFLESS SQUARE

The golden rule of doing unto others as you would have done to you is only awesome when everyone wants the same thing. Today, follow the platinum rule instead, giving people what they most want and leaving your own preferences out of it. Oddly enough, this Mars square Jupiter suggests you credit yourself for selflessness.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Do you know how to get a Cancer man to open up? I have read that this sign can be sensitive and loving, but so far I’ve yet to really see this sensitivity turned toward me. If anything, he is overly sensitive, but I can’t find out what’s wrong because when I ask him, he just won’t communicate. When we first got together, there was real magic. And now I’m afraid we can’t get it back, especially if he won’t talk about what’s bugging him. I’m a Pisces.”

A: Your Cancer is sensitive, but he also has that hard shell to cover and protect him. His feelings run deep, and he feels that this makes him vulnerable to pain and open to manipulation. If he thinks you’ll hurt him, he’ll retreat inside a hard veneer to avoid harm. A specialist in couples communication can help you learn to communicate better, though talking things over with Cancer isn’t always the answer. You are both highly intuitive and can heal your relationship by focusing on your spiritual and physical connection. Try not to bog your relationship down with too many practical concerns now. How can you get back to having fun together? What made you laugh? To dwell in the best parts of your connection may very well be to embrace the part of being human that has nothing to do with the later evolutionary outcome of verbalization.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Law & Order” star Mariska Hargitay was born to the famous couple Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay when the sun was in Aquarius and the moon was in stable, strong-minded Taurus — an aspect that may have helped Hargitay deal emotionally with the tragic loss of her mother. Venus in soulful Pisces shows a strong connection to the other realms.