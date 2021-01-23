Project to shut lanes in LR, NLR

Work continues Friday in Little Rock on the Interstate 30 expansion project. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Work on the first phase of 30 Crossing, a $638 million project on the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, will require another series of lane closings throughout the week starting Monday and continuing through next weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the following will take place, weather permitting:

• Double-left lane closings on Interstate 40 westbound between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and continuing daily during the same hours through Thursday for pavement repairs.

• Double-left lane closings on I-40 eastbound between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard during the identical hours and days, also for pavement repairs.

• The same sections of I-30 and I-40 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

• East Third Street at Mahlon Martin Street will continue to be closed from Monday through Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. An interactive map on long-term and permanent travel impacts as well as other information about the project is available at 30Crossing.com.