This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer Woodley. Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Jennifer Woodley is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The organization announced last summer that she had been terminated as CEO after it discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review. (Polk County Jail via AP)

• Jennifer Woodley, 40, the former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa, was arrested on three felony charges alleging that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children, including spending more than $23,000 on personal items using the organization's credit card.

• Clayton Lopez, commissioner of Key West, Fla., sponsored a measure making it illegal to feed chickens that run free in the city, saying the birds can "carry and spread diseases, destroy property, and cause copious amounts of fecal deposits on public property."

• Douglas Wooten, 39, of Hazelhurst, Ga., who appeared on the reality show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," and was charged in the shooting death of 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez, was denied bail after the judge said he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

• Justin Humphrey, a Republican state representative whose district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year, said he hopes that a bill he introduced that would create a Bigfoot hunting season will help boost tourism in the area.

• Brittany Greene, 28, of Grant, La., a former high school teacher, has been arrested on three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, authorities said.

• Mark Coleman, 57, a former police officer in Jackson, Miss., pleaded guilty to obstruction of a federal investigation after authorities said he deleted from his phone text messages and images of a 16-year-old girl with whom he had a relationship after he learned she was reported as a runaway.

• Alycia Christy, 49, who worked as an administrative assistant at a Gainesville, Ga., church, was arrested on allegations that she stole about $107,000 from the church to pay credit card bills, investigators said.

• Joshua Shenker, 22, accused of running naked along Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, Fla., then stealing a marked police vehicle and crashing it into a wooded area, is being held in lieu of $4,011 bond, authorities said.

• Sharon Lo Drucker, a former member of a south Louisiana school board who was accused in 2018 of stealing from a Walmart, pleaded innocent to a second shoplifting charge after authorities said she took $94 worth of merchandise from a clothing store.