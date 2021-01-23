Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Curtis Mobbs, 53, of 13045 Red Oak Lane in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Mobbs was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Douglas Black, 30, of 2575 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Black was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Gentry

• Frank Preston Harryman, 64, of 615 Pine Ave. in Gentry was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Harryman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Rodney Pourner, 42, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary. Pourner was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Manuel Manjarrez-Barrozo, of 3063 Commons Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Manjarrez-Barrozo was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jeffery McKee, 25, of 13581 Tyree Mountain Road in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering, endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal mischief. McKee was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Arron Farmer, 45, of 612 E. Adams St. in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Farmer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.